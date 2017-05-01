AI and hand researched lists of breakout tech companies
Whether it’s for sales, outreach, social media targeting or market research, our in-depth lists of the fastest-growing (breakout) tech companies, with validated email, phone, and social data, will connect you to the most important people right now.
Each list contains 30 top companies, with 5 key contacts each (150 rich contacts). AI + human-validated data. Most common titles in our lists: CEO, founder, marketing, sales, or finance. More than 70% include validated direct-dial phone numbers! Don’t just email, call them. 100% include 1 or more social network links (many have 2 or 3). 100% include a tested email.
San Francisco Tech CompaniesMost of the companies featured on Breakout List. From Airbnb to ZenReach, including Instacart, Medium, Qadium, Reddit, and Stitch Fix. Contacts include Co-founders, CEO's, Head of everything (IT, Marketing, Sales), and more.
New York City Tech CompaniesFrom Abacus and Andela to Lemonade and Latch. Contacts include Co-founders, CEO's, Head of everything (IT, Marketing, Sales), and more.
Los Angeles Tech Companies
Sold Out
From FloQast and Skurt to System1 and Vertebrae. Contacts include Co-founders, CEO's, Head of everything (IT, Marketing, Sales), and more.
Austin Tech Companies
Coming Soon
What Do You Want Next?
Tell us what city or what type of contacts you’re after. We’ll notify you first when it’s available. We’re considering London, Washington DC, San Diego, Ireland, and more.
About Our Lists
Our lists:
- Are researched through AI and by hand
- Contain fully validated emails and more
- Are limited in quantity to prevent dilution
- Are available at one fair price per list
- Are 1-time purchases with no commitments
The data points included in each list:
- Company name
- Company URL
- Contacts’ first & last names
- Title
- Location
- Phone (~ 70%)
- 1 to all: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn URLs
Use cases:
- Onboard more paying users
- Create custom Facebook/Twitter audiences
- Build relationships using email and phone
- Find guest posting opportunities
- Validate ideas and products
- Market/product research
- Discover investment opportunities
- Research job opportunities
About Breakout
Our unmatched, in-depth lists of breakout, fast-growing tech companies will help you target the people you should be doing business with right now.
We include more (and better) data points than anyone else because that’s what you’ll need to create the opportunities you’re after.
All lists come in both .csv and .xlsx formats for easy import into Office or Google Docs, or your CRM of choice.
Researching each company and data point through advanced AI and further validated by hand results in unparalleled accuracy you will not find elsewhere.
Our rigorous validation on each data point means you can be assured each list will always work.